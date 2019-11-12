The strategy announced Tuesday by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is a critical step toward building what they call “a seamless network” to connect the region’s key arteries — the Beltway, which traverses the bridge, and Interstates 95, 270, 395 and 66. By “seamless,” they mean a regionwide system of express toll lanes with variable pricing depending on congestion that complements the free lanes and ensures that traffic flows.

In fact, that network is half-built — mainly on Virginia’s side of the Potomac. Maryland is a laggard, and in dragging its feet has jeopardized the state’s prospects. Mr. Hogan, having wisely invested in improving rail transit in the Washington suburbs, knows roads also are essential. Now the onus is on him to sell the idea to local officials and their constituents.

He has logic on his side. Traffic on the 57-year-old bridge, and the adjacent segments of the Beltway, has nearly quintupled since it opened in the 1960s and will swell by another 20 percent or so by 2040. Commuters who can’t imagine things can get worse should brace themselves. If no action is taken, things will get worse.

Proposals for road construction are always met by opposition from people who see mass transit as the solution. Mass transit is a solution. But it can’t work by itself. Roads need to keep up with the times, too — not least, so that buses can take people where they need to go.

Not everyone is a fan of optional toll lanes, either. But neither Mr. Hogan nor any probable successor will be disposed to raise the taxes required for the state to finance a new bridge. The option on the table is what’s doable — a private company pays, and in return gets most of the toll revenue. Virginia, which has built dozens of miles of toll roads, shows that model can work. Free lanes would be available for anyone who doesn’t want to pay a toll, and while the bridge’s new express toll lanes would not eliminate traffic on the free ones, transportation planners predict quicker commutes. For their predictions to hold up, express lanes must be added simultaneously along Maryland’s portion of the Beltway as well as I-270. An existing plan to delay the Beltway portion, to appease local officials concerned that some homes would be taken, is self-defeating.

The project faces a key vote in Maryland’s Board of Public Works. It’s a critical choice: embrace a prosperous future or cling to a hidebound past.

