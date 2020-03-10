Only a very few House Democrats didn’t flip, joining nearly all Virginia state senators and House Republicans in supporting the legislation. They provided the necessary margin for approval so the measure can be decided by voters in November. Three of those House Democrats are from Northern Virginia: Kenneth R. Plum (Fairfax), Dan Helmer (Fairfax) and Suhas Subramanyam (Loudoun). Virginians should thank them for their integrity on this issue.
Jim LeMunyon, Oak Hill
The writer, a Republican, represented Fairfax in the House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018 and co-patroned a redistricting resolution in 2014.
On the proposed redistricting commission, only two legislators of the same chamber and party would have to object to a map in order to veto it — practically a hair trigger to send the maps to the conservative Virginia Supreme Court. That’s part of why I fear the amendment will lead to more gerrymandering instead of less. I hope voters will be wise enough to reject it in November.
Rachel Gatwood, Reston