Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said in response to the defeat of the Virginia redistricting case that “voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.” A related statement by Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) promoted the false narrative that Democrats are somehow against gerrymandering. The Post would do a service to its readers by publishing a map of Virginia Senate districts, especially those in Northern Virginia, which were drawn in 2011 by the then-Democratic majority in the Virginia Senate.

Among many interesting Senate map features is the fact that Arlington, with a population of approximately the average size of a state Senate district, is represented by three senators. One of the districts extends into Loudoun County, another nearly to Dulles International Airport, thus diluting GOP votes in western Fairfax County and in Loudoun County. Alexandria also has three state senators with districts extending well into Fairfax County, although its population is little more than half of the average size of a Senate district. The 2011 revisions to Virginia’s 33rd Senate District in western Fairfax and eastern Loudoun changed it to look like a boomerang on the map, and had the effect of bunching Democratic voters together, which helped promote the reelection and political future of Mr. Herring, then a state senator.

Ending gerrymandering is a good idea. It begins with ending partisan hypocrisy.

Jim LeMunyon, Oak Hill

