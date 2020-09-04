Even in states with such policies, a variety of simple, inexpensive measures can make it substantially more likely that voters will return their ballots — and that those ballots will count. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) proposed several last month before the General Assembly convened a special session. Lawmakers approved them last week.
Requiring witnesses to sign absentee ballots makes it difficult for those who are socially distancing to properly fill out their forms, without providing much added ballot security. So Virginia lawmakers moved to lift the requirement.
Paying absentee-ballot postage costs would end the hassle of having to search around for stamps — or to buy a new pack — simply to vote. Stamp costs are low, but the fear of having to go to the store to obtain postage is real. So the General Assembly set aside $2 million to pay postage.
Many people will likely vote by mail for the first time this year, and some are sure to misunderstand how to properly complete their ballots. So Virginia lawmakers are instructing election officials to contact voters whose ballots are set to be trashed, giving them a chance to fix any errors.
And, with the U.S. Postal Service now politicized, voters may fear that their ballots may fail to arrive if they mail them. So the new bill would allow voters to drop off their ballots not only at registrars’ offices but also at drop boxes set up by election officials.
Republicans, predictably, accused Democrats of embracing rules that would promote fraud. Yet similar measures exist in other states — including Colorado and Utah, in which nearly all voters vote by mail or by placing their ballots in drop boxes — without the kinds of major fraud about which Republicans continually warn. Election experts point out that ballot tracking and verification procedures effectively deter fraud and enable officials to sniff out irregularities when they exist.
Rather than fighting to keep voting more difficult than it needs to be, Republicans should be pushing for similar democracy-enhancing measures across the country.
Read more:
Kevin Johnson and Yuval Levin: There are two easy steps to avoiding chaos this election. We haven’t taken them yet.