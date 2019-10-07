We can learn a lot from a quick look at her campaign website. Her first priority? Supporting businesses. That tells us where her loyalties lie. Another priority? Forcing health-care providers to give us an estimated cost of services. Virginians know what their health-related costs are; they need legislators committed to reducing them.

Her education issues? School choice and more guns in schools. Not one word on combating gun violence, dealing with addiction or devising a plan to bring good jobs back to communities.

Virginia deserves better.

Alvina M. McHale, Arlington

Read more letters to the editor.

AD