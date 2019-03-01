Regarding the Feb. 25 Metro article “Wild session wraps in Va.”:

It is disheartening that so many bills that should have passed in Virginia’s 2019 legislative session did not, including bills to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in government jobs and housing, ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment and every sensible measure concerning guns. So now the question is which elected leaders should remain in office and which should not: those who wore blackface decades ago and whose actions and record since bear no resemblance to those one-time incidents, or those who voted against measures in recent weeks that wou¡ ld have helped Virginia and Virginians now and going forward? The answer is clear.

The entire Virginia Senate and House of Delegates is up for election this November. The ballot box is a powerful tool. Check your legislators’ records and use that power accordingly.

Judith Collins, Arlington