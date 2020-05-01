Regarding the April 28 Metro article “In fight to reopen, gun range wins first victory”:

Lawyer David G. Browne argued that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) executive order that closed down small businesses (including a shooting range) was illegal for being too expansive, and Judge F. Patrick Yeatts agreed. Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) said in a statement that the gun lobby believes the ability to shoot a gun indoors is worth risking the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Browne successfully argued that the shooting range had the same right to be open as a grocery, liquor store or Walmart, and that the range’s customers could wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to the same extent as customers of a grocer, liquor store or department store.

Practicing and training for gun safety are critical to the constitutional right to bear arms. Governors should allow all businesses to open if they abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The grocery stores where I shop are varied in their regulation of the guidelines. The liquor store where I shop has associates who do not wear masks or practice distancing, but the store does have a new Plexiglas wall that appears to be chest-high. I am an obedient, law-abiding person, so I wear a mask and gloves most of the time.

Businesses that can open safely by abiding by the CDC’s guidelines should be permitted to do so. They are creating no more risk than the stores that already are open.

Kathleen SelfVirginia Beach