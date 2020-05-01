Mr. Browne successfully argued that the shooting range had the same right to be open as a grocery, liquor store or Walmart, and that the range’s customers could wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to the same extent as customers of a grocer, liquor store or department store.
Practicing and training for gun safety are critical to the constitutional right to bear arms. Governors should allow all businesses to open if they abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The grocery stores where I shop are varied in their regulation of the guidelines. The liquor store where I shop has associates who do not wear masks or practice distancing, but the store does have a new Plexiglas wall that appears to be chest-high. I am an obedient, law-abiding person, so I wear a mask and gloves most of the time.
Businesses that can open safely by abiding by the CDC’s guidelines should be permitted to do so. They are creating no more risk than the stores that already are open.
Kathleen Self, Virginia Beach