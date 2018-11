Crystal City’s Metro stop in Arlington, where Amazon will build a new headquarters. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

If the area around Crystal City can be renamed “National Landing” for Amazon [Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Post], could Amazon demand that Jefferson Davis Highway, which runs straight through the area, be renamed “Richmond Highway” throughout the state?

There’s much to be renamed in Virginia.

Wendy Leibowitz, Bethesda