VIRGINIA’S IMAGE, thanks to the self-inflicted controversies embroiling its top three elected officials, has taken it on the chin lately. So one might have thought — indeed hoped — that the legislative branch would be eager to counter the damage to the commonwealth’s reputation by adopting compassionate and forward-thinking public policy. Lawmakers instead inexplicably killed a much-needed bill that would have stopped a cruel and foolish practice: namely, revoking driving privileges of people who are unable to pay court-ordered fines and fees.

It looked, going into this year’s General Assembly, as though there would be smooth sailing to undo the current state policy, widely recognized as unfairly punishing poor people and doing nothing to improve traffic safety. There was bipartisan support, both inside and outside the General Assembly building, for reform. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) gave his full-throated endorsement. Moreover, a preliminary ruling in December from a federal judge hearing a constitutional challenge to the policy found it likely that Virginia’s license-revocation scheme violates due-process rights.

Legislation to repeal the current state law passed the Senate in January on a 36-to-4 vote. Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (R-Franklin), sponsor of the measure, perfectly summed up the problems of holding driving privileges hostage to court fines and fees. “What this created in effect is a debtor’s prison,” he said. “Those who cannot pay their fines most certainly lose their license. Then they cannot drive, and then they lose their jobs, then the fine grows, then the debt grows and the despair grows.”

This vicious cycle was apparently lost on the shortsighted Republican members of the House Courts of Justice subcommittee, who voted last week to kill the bill, citing concerns about lost revenue. That doomed the bill for this session, even though it is believed the bill would have passed if it had made it to the House floor. “Rule by fiat” was the angry reaction of Mr. Stanley, who said, “They just want to continue to punish people; they just want to continue to punish the poor. ”

Had the bill passed, it potentially would have helped an estimated 600,000 people with suspended licenses — and that would have been something that would have constituted real bragging rights for Virginia.