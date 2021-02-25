And by anything, we mean . . . anything. Nothing in state law stops elected officials from draining their campaign account for a trip to the grocery, a family flight to the Caribbean, or, for that matter, private school or college tuition.

We mention those last two — vacations and private school tuition — because those were among the expenses that led to the conviction last year of a former California congressman, Republican Duncan D. Hunter, for using more than $150,000 from his campaign account to pay for them.

Mr. Hunter was spared a stay at a federal correctional facility in West Texas by a presidential pardon, in December. For similar conduct in Virginia, however, former delegate Timothy D. Hugo, a Fairfax County Republican, broke no laws at all, but did earn notoriety for his self-generosity where it concerned his use of campaign funds. Today, he is a candidate for his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor. (His former constituents may not thrill to his candidacy; they dismissed him from office in 2019.)

A bill this year in Richmond to limit campaign expenditures to actual campaigns was the latest of several such iterations introduced in recent years. It sailed through the House of Delegates and passed on a vote of 100 to 0. This week it died in the state Senate, where lawmakers with furrowed brows determined its complexities defied their legislative abilities. Let it be studied further, several said, as they deep-sixed it for yet another session.

This time, it was Democrats, in control of both houses in Richmond, who did the dirty deed. In the past, Republicans applied the shiv. The result is the same: a state notorious for flaccid laws and lax rules that give rise to an anything-goes approach to money in politics.

Over the years, state lawmakers’ facile response has been: Oh, well, true, there are no contribution limits — but we report everything in the spirit of radical transparency! If only. In fact, to take one example, audit reports are so skimpy that there is no way to divine in any detail how campaign cash is spent.

The result is that campaign accounts remain virtual slush funds, a fact that good-government advocates (and this page) have pointed out for nearly a decade.

The scandal that embroiled former governor Robert F. McDonnell (R), in 2013, involved a favor-seeking businessman who lavished the governor and his then-wife with loans and gifts. It yielded only minimalist reforms by state lawmakers, and no fundamental new approach on ethics. It’s no longer high time for a rethink on ethics and money in politics in Richmond. It’s past time.