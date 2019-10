Imagine two moms, two toddlers and a sandbox. Mom No. 1 invites Mom No. 2 to bring her toddler over so the two toddlers can play together in Mom No. 1’s sandbox. Mom No. 2 brings her toddler over along with a small shovel and pail. The kids play for a short time until the shovel ends up in the hands of Mom No. 1’s child, who proceeds to use the shovel to throw sand in the eyes of the visitor and beat him over the head. Mom No. 1 blames Mom No. 2 for supplying the shovel.