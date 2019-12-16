This position ignored several issues: The commission, including politicians on it, would be under tremendous political pressure to succeed, as such commissions in other states have. Mr. Levine presented no evidence that the justices are hyperpartisan. The Virginia Constitution makes clear that the court would be bound by necessary implementing legislation that would prohibit gerrymandering, ensure transparency and require compact, contiguous districts.
This issue is urgent. The draft amendment must pass the General Assembly this winter for it to affect the 2021 redistricting. Mr. Levine’s alternative, a law that could easily be changed when the General Assembly shoe is again on the Republican foot, would continue to allow politicians to choose their voters, rather than their voters choosing them.
Greg Delawie, Alexandria