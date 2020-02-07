The system was not perfect, but, by and large, it served the state well by measuring achievement gaps among student subgroups, identifying schools that needed assistance and determining the progress of schools toward closing the gaps. Then it started getting watered down and chipped away.

After 15 years of bipartisan consensus around high standards and accountability, the state board of education and the General Assembly, starting in 2014, began to ease the rigor. Some critical SOL tests, such as fifth-grade writing, were eliminated; score standards were adopted that made it easier for students to pass; and changes in accreditation regulations let schools off the hook for their failures.

Little wonder, then, that results from the latest national testing, last year’s NAEP, showed significant drops in reading scores for both fourth- and eighth-grade Virginia students. There has also been a steady decline during the past several years on the state reading tests. Unfortunately, officials in Richmond appear unlikely to respond like their 1994 counterparts with a return to rigor. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has made no secret of his distaste for SOLs, and some lawmakers are even pushing for a further weakening of the system.

Legislation introduced in both the House and Senate would further lower the number of SOL tests students would be required to take. Instead of the 29 tests taken between third and 12th grades, students would only take the 17 assessments required under federal education law. Among the tests that would be jettisoned: Grade 8 writing, End of Course Algebra II, and Civics and Economics. The House bill appears to be dead this session, and prospects for the Senate bill are unclear. But education advocates opposed to the measure fear there will be an effort to slip the language into appropriations measures.

Virginia officials have long boasted about requiring more of their students than what is mandated by the federal government. Their constituents should be asking them why they would want to abandon that principle.