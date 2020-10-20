An eye-opening article by The Post’s Ian Shapira details incidents and attitudes at VMI which, though recent, seem to spring from an antediluvian campus culture and mind-set. A White sophomore threatened to “lynch” a Black freshman. An adjunct professor waxed nostalgic for the great Ku Klux Klan parties she said her father attended. A top administrator appeared in a photograph featuring an anti-Mexican slur. A training sergeant, who serves as a mentor to cadets, used social media as an outlet for his racist rage and rants.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D), a VMI alumnus whose own 1981yearbook photo was captioned “Coonman,” which derives from an apparent racist slur, on Monday ordered an independent third-party investigation of VMI’s culture. That investigation should start with a hard look at VMI’s leadership, in particular the current superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III.

Mr. Peay, who is 80 and has led VMI for 17 years, seems mystified that some Black students feel devalued at the college — this from an educator who defends Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, who enslaved people and once taught at VMI, as a “staunch Christian.” Mr. Peay refuses calls by some alumni and students to remove a statue on campus of Jackson even as he vows, at this late date in his tenure, to “erase any hint of racism at VMI.” His tone-deaf response to a pattern of problems under his nose inspires no confidence; nor does the fact that the institution he has led for nearly two decades remains far less diverse than the state on whose funding it relies.

In the past, apologists for the recurrent racism at VMI relied on the hoary defense that society’s own ills were simply reflected at the college. No doubt, racial tensions in the United States are ascendant, and incidents have surfaced at campuses from coast to coast. Yet it would be difficult to identify many schools that rival VMI in terms of the frequency and virulence of its racist episodes, which are compounded by a self-generated fog of denialism.

After a White student said he would “lynch” a Black student and use his “corpse as a punching bag,” the administration deemed the offense worthy only of the White student’s suspension, not dismissal, even though the he initially denied making the remark, a violation of VMI’s strict code prohibiting lying. Other students caught in less egregious lies have been expelled, an alumnus told The Post.

The state’s current $19 million subsidy for VMI has grown to 20 percent of the school’s annual budget, from 15 percent in 2015. That’s a heavy price for Virginians to pay to sustain a college that has become an embarrassment to the commonwealth.