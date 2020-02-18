We Americans like to think that our nation is a wonderful democracy created by the Founders who wrote our Constitution. But, in two of the five presidential elections from 2000 to 2016, the candidate receiving fewer popular votes won the electoral vote and became president. In the 2016 election, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, but Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump won the electoral vote and became president. Throughout American history, a popular-vote loser has won the election and become president five times.

Some think the electoral college benefits small states. In fact, an electoral college majority vote can be produced by adding the electoral votes of the six largest states plus five additional medium-size states, for a total of only 11 of the most populous states. In short, the remaining 39 smaller states can be defeated in presidential elections by the voters in just 11 populous states.

The National Popular Vote in the process of approval by the Virginia legislature is the right approach, giving voting equality to all in Virginia and, combining with other states, throughout the United States.