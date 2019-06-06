Regarding the June 5 front-page article “Northam calls a special session on gun control”:

With a special session focused on gun control, the Virginia General Assembly does not have to agree on one right answer, but it needs to do something to, at a minimum, protect our children.

In Virginia, more of our teen boys die from firearms (including suicide, homicide and accidents) than any other cause — more than motor vehicle or bicycle accidents, drowning, cancer, other diseases or other medical causes, or other accidents. In 2017, one-third of teen boys’ deaths were the result of a firearm. For African American teenage boys, more than half of deaths that year resulted from a firearm. For teenage girls, 11 percent of deaths in 2015-2017 were the result of a gun.

Virginia has been so accomplished at reducing other threats to our children, especially teen driving fatalities. While we’ve done so much for children, we have refused to act on guns. So, now they are at the top of the list.

Whatever members’ overall stance on gun control, they have a duty to protect Virginia children. A two-tiered adult-child position is common sense: Alcohol, smoking and firearms all should have different standards for adults and children. From what we are learning about the teenage brain, how teens underestimate risk and act impulsively, firearms are a perfectly bad match. It’s time to act. As a parent, I understand why we might try to evaluate a few different potential policies around the state if we cannot find one solution on which all can agree. But to do nothing is simply unacceptable.

Natalia Pane, McLean