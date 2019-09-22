Jackie Rivas’s Sept. 18 letter, “Virginia can give us fair maps,” was correct that Virginia legislators must pass a constitutional amendment to address gerrymandered district lines. However, the proposed constitutional amendment needs additional legislation to ensure fair maps.

Legislation must be enacted to prohibit drawing district boundaries with the interest of maintaining incumbencies. Incumbent legislators should not be given a guaranteed seat in the General Assembly just because they won previous elections. Additionally, legislation is needed to prohibit partisan boundaries. Neither party should be able to control the General Assembly just because it was able to draw the district lines.

Kari Buchanan, Norfolk

