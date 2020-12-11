Any state is best served by (at least) two robust parties slugging it out in a contest of ideas and policies. In Virginia, where the GOP won every presidential vote from 1968 to 2004, the party’s lurch to the right in this century has spelled doom in fast-growing, highly diverse suburbs that are full of moderate to liberal voters. The past decade’s crop of Republican candidates for statewide office — by turns nativist, Confederate-lionizing and hostile to improving transportation networks — have been shellacked in the most vibrant, educated and booming parts of the state.

The prospect for more of the same in next year’s election for governor has a name: Amanda F. Chase, a populist, gun-toting, race-baiting state senator from a conservative district south of Richmond. Ms. Chase, after just five years in office, has modeled her political positions and style on President Trump’s, and in the process managed to attract a following among his base. That’s the problem: Mr. Trump lost to Joe Biden in Virginia by 10 percentage points, double his 2016 margin of defeat. In a crowded primary field, she might easily have finished with a plurality, and then faced the likelihood of a drubbing by practically any Democrat.

Still, Virginia is not a liberal bastion; Republicans controlled the state legislature’s two houses until revulsion with Mr. Trump helped Democrats retake control of both a year ago for the first time in a quarter-century. A pragmatic GOP candidate who ran a smart race might have a shot in a general election. But how would that candidate secure the party’s nomination after so many years of dalliance with the far right?

The party’s answer is a convention, at which a moderate such as Del. Kirk Cox, a former speaker of the House of Delegates in Richmond, might get the gubernatorial nod. Mr. Cox is a decent man, but his own party’s ideological convulsions, whipped into overdrive by Mr. Trump, have left him in hazardous terrain. As Ms. Chase cheerleads the president’s lies about a stolen election, Mr. Cox is left wanly saying that he will await the emergence of the presidential race’s official victor later this month.

It’s not clear whether suburban swing voters will stomach that. In the meantime, Ms. Chase, having already alienated and infuriated the party’s grandees, has threatened to run for governor as an independent, though she has lately expressed second thoughts. If she did, it could split the conservative vote and doom the party’s chances no matter how skillfully its nominee maneuvers on the campaign trail.