I am housed at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center in a cell in an 80-man pod. When in my cell, I can’t get six feet from a toilet or a person. When chow is fed, three 80-man pods are fed at a frenzied pace in which we are charged to choke down our food and bump into each other getting out. These are environments that are perfect storms for disease spread.
This is a well-known and commonly accepted fact. Virginia prisons were recently rated low for medical care at a time when we can ill afford to run on bare-bones resources. With prison systems stretched beyond capacity, resources are disappearing.
What is to become of the prison population in a state known to dole out excessive sentencing for some crimes that have since been deemed misdemeanors, yet no retroaction was afforded?
We sit serving out lengthy felony sentences for menial crimes and pray. Pray that our government will respond to our unfortunate situation at a time when our families need us. I am asking for delicate consideration at this time and for those elected officials to act now on behalf of nonviolent offenders, many of whom could be out helping others in this great time of need throughout our country.
Timothy Allen Brads, Pocahontas, Va.