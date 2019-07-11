The July 10 editorial “ ‘Shocking. Disturbing.,’ ” about the Virginia General Assembly’s special session on guns, was spot on. In years past, Republicans could be counted on to kill any measure imposing safety limits on guns in their respective committees while hiding in a quicksilver legislative session. Compromise wasn’t allowed even after Republicans lost 15 seats in the House in 2017.

After huddling with their heavily armed friends, Republicans relied again on familiar talking points about mental health and good guys with guns. Now, they’re not even hiding their contempt for the most basic protections supported by a majority of Virginians. The move to adjourn without considering any bill from either side only served to protect GOP members from tough races. They introduced sham bills just to say they did something.

Voters will have to protect themselves by voting for candidates who are not beholden to an ideology turned to fanaticism, which sounds like “guns for everyone, everywhere, all the time.” If they didn’t believe us now, perhaps they’ll believe us on Nov. 5.

Tracey Sanford, Virginia Beach

The Republicans can be obstinate against the legislative pursuits of gun-violence-prevention advocates, but they cannot be disrespectful, as they were when they “abruptly pulled the plug” on the Virginia General Assembly’s special gun-control session Tuesday. They crossed the foul line of life, and not just the lives of those of us who were there to support sensible gun legislation but also those who are deceased because of gun violence.

Carol P. Luten, Falls Church

