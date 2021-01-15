Reforms have been debated since 1994, when a massive study by the Virginia Bar Association urged that the Court of Appeals, the state’s second-highest tribunal, provide guaranteed review to a losing party wishing to appeal. Despite that recommendation — and the practice elsewhere — Virginia has done nothing to expand the likelihood for corrections when errors occur in trials, or on procedural or substantive legal questions.

Now, Gov. Ralph Northam proposes expanding the jurisdiction of the Court of Appeals so it can handle appeals from any civil or criminal trial on the merits. To accommodate the several hundred additional annual appeals the change would likely generate, the governor, a Democrat, would expand the court, which now has 11 seats, to 15. The four new judges, plus additional support staff, would cost $5.1 million in next year’s budget.

Republican lawmakers in Richmond, who monopolized judicial appointments for years until they lost control of the state legislature last year, denounced the governor’s plan as a court-packing scheme. Nonsense.

Mr. Northam’s proposal is in line with the unanimous recommendation of a two-year study by a panel appointed by Virginia’s chief justice, himself elected to the state Supreme Court by a GOP-controlled legislature, in 2000. Moreover, last year the General Assembly, with overwhelming bipartisan support, directed the state’s Judicial Council — a body consisting of judges, lawmakers and lawyers in private practice — to make recommendations to provide a guaranteed right of appeal. Mr. Northam’s proposal conforms to the council’s recommendations.

In fact, Mr. Northam’s plan is modest given that appeals courts in states with comparable populations have far more judges than the governor envisions. For example: New Jersey, whose population slightly exceeds Virginia’s, currently has 31 judges in its Appellate Division. In Richmond, some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for more new judges than Mr. Northam has proposed.

It’s also worth noting that years of GOP dominance in the legislature, which appoints judges, have produced a Court of Appeals notable for its striking lack of diversity. Among the court’s 10 current judges — one seat is vacant — there is just one minority, and only one hails from heavily Democratic Northern Virginia, home to well over one-third of Virginians.

Some Republicans — including former House speaker Kirk Cox, now running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination — acknowledge the need to expand the appeals court to guarantee appeals by right, but suggest the new judges be named, over the course of several years, by a nonpartisan selection panel. Yet Mr. Cox proposed no such reform when his party controlled the General Assembly.

Virginia should expland the appeals court to ensure that mistakes at trial are reviewed and corrected, and that access to justice is a right, not a slogan. Democrats are justified in promoting the reform, and Republicans ought to support it, too.