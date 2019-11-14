Scholars have likened the U.S. Constitution to the myth of Odysseus and the Sirens. Like Odysseus tying himself to his ship’s mast to resist the temptation of the Sirens’ song, our system of government depends on having institutions and rules that restrain government officials from abusing their powers. Few powers have proved as simultaneously fundamental and subject to unchecked abuse in recent years as the power to draw legislative districts. (The Supreme Court’s recent decision foreclosing any role for the federal courts in curbing partisan gerrymandering will only exacerbate the temptation.) Adopting the amendment in Virginia would therefore advance the core goals of our system of government, set a positive example for other states and Congress, and steer the ship of state in the direction of greater bipartisan cooperation. Veering off course, by contrast, risks setting an example of catastrophic hypocrisy given prior Democratic support for it when in the minority.