By a lopsided margin, Virginians approved a constitutional amendment to establish a bipartisan redistricting commission that will remove from back rooms the decennial process of drawing maps for congressional and state legislative elections, and shift it into the public realm. That alone will improve the odds that voters can choose their elected representatives rather than the other way around.

The rules governing the new commission are admittedly imperfect, and the commission will be partly composed of, and heavily influenced by, politicians and stakeholders in the political process. Its 16 members will include eight state lawmakers, four from each party, plus eight citizens selected by retired state circuit court judges (who themselves will be chosen by party leaders). The commission will be charged with drawing electoral maps for Congress as well as for Virginia’s state Senate and House of Delegates, and submitting them for an up-or-down vote in the General Assembly. Failing that, the task will fall to the state Supreme Court.

Democratic lawmakers strongly backed just such a commission until they seized control of the General Assembly last year and realized they could gerrymander to their hearts’ content; they then objected on the grounds that the court, which tilts conservative, may be too friendly to Republicans.

Voters didn’t fall for that. They understood the baseline argument that reformers had made for years: that a bipartisan commission would be far likelier to compromise than the majority party in the legislature. And they understood it based on the real-world experience of watching the redistricting process ensure the perpetual reelection of incumbents.

Nearly 20 other states have already reformed their redistricting procedures to dampen the role of politics, in most cases by establishing a nonpartisan or bipartisan commission. Around the country, the fights over redistricting continue. On Tuesday, Missouri voters narrowly passed a GOP-backed constitutional amendment that waters down reforms passed two years ago, with 60 percent of the vote, that promote transparency and clear criteria in redistricting, and would grant the Republican-dominated legislature more control. In New Jersey, voters supported a measure backed by Democratic legislative leaders that could delay the drafting of new electoral maps by two years.

The forces of retreat and inaction are well entrenched in state legislatures across the land. In Virginia, voters just made those forces’ grip on the levers of power a little less secure.

