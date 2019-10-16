Environmentalists and concerned citizens have battled the Atlantic Coast Pipeline since it was proposed, and some have endured seemingly insurmountable losses. We have watched democracy erode as Dominion Energy has purchased the support of elected officials and appointees. We have watched the governor rig the water and air permitting processes and join the president’s embrace of fracked gas. Our attorney general has ignored the plight of Union Hill and the environmental racism implicit in siting the compressor station. We have lost trust in the state police as they protect pipeline proponents and employees over the citizens whose land and livelihoods are being destroyed. We have lost our inner security and peace of mind.