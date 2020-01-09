I have to wonder why nullification is okay for sanctuary cities “protecting” illegal immigrants. Why do Democrats who controlled the White House, Senate and House for a few years not share blame for not passing any common-sense gun-control measures? It should be noted that Texas, whose economy ranked No. 15 in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report (Virginia was No. 25) and which is a gun-toting state, has been able to attract and retain tech companies since the 1990s and boasts low regulations, low taxes and low labor costs.
Let’s not blame guns, gun owners and gun laws for much deeper issues plaguing the commonwealth and our country.
Bill Hegedusich, Reston