I have to wonder why nullification is okay for sanctuary cities “protecting” illegal immigrants. Why do Democrats who controlled the White House, Senate and House for a few years not share blame for not passing any common-sense gun-control measures? It should be noted that Texas, whose economy ranked No. 15 in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report (Virginia was No. 25) and which is a gun-toting state, has been able to attract and retain tech companies since the 1990s and boasts low regulations, low taxes and low labor costs.