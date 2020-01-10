More than 90 percent of Virginia’s counties have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, along with dozens of cities and townships. A Virginian representative said the National Guard could be activated to enforce confiscation of “assault weapons.” How divorced from reality can Ms. Dvorak be that when elected officials threaten to send soldiers to kick in doors and take property from citizens she would say these same citizens are extremists, living in a fantasy world?

I am a Virginian. I am studying for my master’s degree. I am a taxpayer. I am a voter. I am empathetic to my neighbors. I donate to charity. I volunteer. These bills would make me a felon overnight. They would have no effect on gun violence in our community. My degree is in criminology; I know what I am talking about. My fears and the fears of thousands of Virginians are justified, and we should not be condescendingly scoffed at or brushed off.