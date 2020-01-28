There is no legal basis for localities in Virginia to choose the laws they observe, a regime that would define anarchy. Virginia’s attorney general, Mark R. Herring (D), has warned localities of that fact; so, it turns out, did an array of county attorneys and other top local officials in places where politicians jumped on the gun sanctuary bandwagon starting last fall.

AD

AD

More than 110 localities across Virginia, meaning all but a relative handful of counties, cities and towns, embraced so-called sanctuary status, or something similar, after last November’s state legislative elections, in which Democrats won control of both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in decades. With a Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, already in office, the state is poised to enact gun bills that Republicans had quashed for years.

But local resolutions that may have seemed purely symbolic are sowing seeds of trouble. As The Post’s Laura Vozzella described, local officials are hearing from constituents asking if they are now exempt from state gun laws. Police and other law enforcement officers, sworn to enforce Virginia law, are now faced with resolutions that appear to nullify those oaths.

That interpretation would be a legal fiction, not to mention a recipe for mayhem. Should convicted felons in so-called sanctuary jurisdictions be allowed to obtain guns immediately upon release from prison? Should roadside stands be free to peddle AR-15-style assault rifles? Should police and sheriffs refuse to act on a court order to confiscate a handgun from a college student who has made repeated suicide threats?

AD

AD

County boards of supervisors probably weren’t thinking of those scenarios when they adopted sanctuary resolutions after attending public hearings packed with irate gun owners insisting falsely that Democrats are intent on mass gun confiscation. In fact, the pending measures in Richmond are anything but radical, and most have broad popular support. They include tighter background checks for gun buyers, and so-called red-flag laws that enable authorities, acting on a judicial order, to take away weapons from individuals deemed to be a threat. Other bills include banning the sale of assault-style weapons and limiting purchasers to one handgun a month, which was the law in Virginia for two decades until GOP legislators repealed it in 2012.

Those are calibrated steps; other states have similar laws on the books. Local officials who overreacted to that agenda should reconsider before risk turns to reality.

Read more:

AD