As a Virginian, I am horrified by the inaction in the Virginia General Assembly and the State Crime Commission on controlling gun violence. In the Aug. 21 Metro article “Northam warns of economic fade in Va.,” a senior legal policy analyst with the Heritage Foundation was quoted as saying, “We do not find that we are in the midst of a gun violence crisis necessitating sweeping changes.” And Crime Commission member and state Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) claimed, “We all need to appreciate that the issue of guns is being driven as a wedge issue . . . and the governor has bought into some of the hysteria.”

If the current state of affairs — an average of one mass-shooting event every 47 days since June 2015, according to the Aug. 11 special section article “A rising tide of violence” — is not a crisis but seen as normal, then something drastic needs to change our new normal.

Calling attention to the devastation of mass shootings and possible policy choices to control gun violence is rational, not hysterical. It is not “playing politics.” Rather, as the students from Parkland, Fla., have shown us, as reported in the Aug. 21 news article “Parkland students release far-reaching gun-control plan,” bringing forth creative ideas aimed at eliminating the scourge of mass shootings and other gun violence is the only hopeful way forward.

Judith S. Hadley, Arlington

