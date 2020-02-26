Unless Prince William and Fairfax counties dramatically improve their land-use planning, extending Metro in the Route 1 and Interstate 95 corridors is a fool’s errand. Auto-oriented development decisions by local governments are the primary culprit for the traffic congestion in this area. Better transit options are certainly needed. Improved bus service would be a good start. For transit to be successful, however, future growth must be concentrated in mixed-use, walkable and bikeable communities. Until local governments commit to focusing growth in their land-use plans and zoning, I question spending taxpayer money to study a project that is doomed to fail.