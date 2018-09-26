There is usually less traffic in the Express lanes (left lanes here) of the Capital Beltway near Tysons. The 495 Express Lanes provide a faster ride — for a price. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

I was appalled by the interpretation of a survey of frequent Express Lanes users of Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 in Virginia, as reported in the Sept. 23 Metro article “Who’s driving local toll roads?” I think the explanation of the survey results was a real misrepresentation of the data.

The article stated that “Despite [high-occupancy toll] lanes’ disparaging nickname of ‘Lexus lanes,’ most 495 and 95 express users are not affluent, according to the survey.” The article also stated that 40 percent of the drivers using the express toll lanes make more than $100,000 a year and the typical express user pays for house-cleaning services and grocery delivery. Furthermore, the article said, “about one-third of those users said they don’t mind the tolls because their employers pick up the bill.” Certainly, the typical drivers on these highways do not make more than $100,000 or have their toll expenses paid by their employers. Rather, it is the subset of drivers who are wealthier or have access to special payments who can afford to use the express toll lanes. This is precisely why these expensive toll roads (ranging from about $6 to $46) are considered Lexus lanes.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has proposed similar toll lanes in Maryland. The interpretation of the Virginia survey was a real disservice to this ongoing discussion in Maryland.

Linda Rosendorf, Rockville