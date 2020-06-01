But activists aligned with the GOP filed a lawsuit challenging the use of the coronavirus as an excuse for absentee voting, arguing that the pandemic can be addressed by “social distancing and good hygiene practices,” and the increase in absentee ballots “would be a logistical nightmare and increases the risk of disenfranchisement.” Changing course now would confuse voters; more than 66,000 ballots have already been sent out with directions to voters.
Recent lessons from Wisconsin reinforce the wisdom of mail-in absentee voting. More than 70 positive coronavirus cases have been identified after that state’s April 7 in-person primary. And taking another lesson from Wisconsin, when the governor attempted to change the April 7 election to mail-in, he was blocked by the Republican-led legislature and conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court. This resulted in last-minute confusion regarding in-person vs. absentee voting in the state, and impacted election planning with fewer open polling locations and long voter lines.
Mr. Northam’s administration has struck the right note protecting citizens’ right to vote and the health and safety of all involved in the voting process.
Sharon F. Canner, Reston