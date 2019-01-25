Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) could see his district become majority Democratic under a federal redistricting plan approved by federal judges. (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

The Jan. 24 Metro article “Virginia House redistricting map appears to favor Democrats” claimed that the redistricting handed down by a federal court favors Democrats. After all the reporting The Post has done on gerrymandering, how in the world can such a claim be made?

A corrected redistricting should put incumbent Republican Virginia House delegates in danger; otherwise, the gerrymandering would have been ineffectual. This is not favorable to Democrats or even African Americans. It is favorable to voters and democracy. If it were “favorable” to Democrats and African Americans, it would not be six Republican House incumbents in danger but 10, 12 or more.

Brian Anderson, Washington