Parents will not be able to realistically manage having their students attending school part time. Every working parent relies on a full school day.
Mandating masks over a full school day is not reasonable. Most of us cannot manage them for longer than short periods of time.
Students such as my son who do not fit neatly into one educational box will be at risk of failure. Special-education students need in-person instruction on a consistent and regular basis. Some of my son’s most important educational objectives are learned through interaction with his general-education peers. My son spends his time in a general-education setting, as well as with special educators. How will the needs of our most vulnerable students be met adequately if we are not able to give them the free and appropriate, least restrictive education that they are entitled to by law?
Though I value the concern for health and safety, at what point do we say there are some things we must relax for the overall well-being of our children? We need to allow them a safe and reasonable learning environment that will work realistically, not one that looks appropriate on paper.
Antonia Ingersoll, Front Royal, Va.