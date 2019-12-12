Into the 1970s, native mothers were told that their children could not be registered at birth as native, American Indian or indigenous. Some Virginia tribes continue to struggle with federal recognition, which does not bring automatic checks to Native Americans, though it does bring other important rights, such as the right to have human remains repatriated to the tribe. In Virginia, racism against our first people still matters. This in no way disrespects all those affected by racism, and the laws that institutionalized those policies should be eliminated immediately.