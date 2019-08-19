The Aug. 14 Metro article “Test scores in Va. spark concerns about gaps” noted that “passing rates for English-learners in reading have plunged — 35 percent of English-learners across the state passed reading tests last year, compared with 64 percent in 2016-2017.” The article offered no explanation or analysis.

Anyone who works in education understands that 29-point drops don’t just “happen”; they almost always result from a change in the composition of a test or a change in the population of students who are taking a test. In this case, the alternative state reading assessment available to beginning and middle-level English learners in lieu of the Standards of Learning, known as the Virginia Grade Level Alternative , was eliminated after the 2016-2017 school year. Most English-language learners now take the standard reading SOL. This certainly could affect the pass rates of Hispanic and black students as well, because some of the students in these groups are also English-language learners.

Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. was correct in noting that school systems need to explore additional tutoring and summer school opportunities to close the achievement gaps between students. School systems can do more to achieve this goal, although it will take funding and commitment. The Post can do more, as well, to help the public understand educational data.

Maria Meldrum, Vienna

Read more letters to the editor.