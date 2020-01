I appreciated the coverage of the decision by the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) ban on firearms at the pro-gun rally in Richmond on Monday [“Northam’s firearm ban upheld as rally nears,” Metro, Jan. 17]. Can this be the dangerously partisan, pliable, Republican-appointed court that Virginia Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) warned against in his Dec. 15 Local Opinions essay, “Virginia’s redistricting amendment could guarantee partisan gerrymandering”? The court that would “give Republicans control over Virginia district lines forever,” as he wrote in a constituent newsletter in November?