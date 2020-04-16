Year after year, advocates and their Democratic allies in Richmond put their shoulders behind bills that would ban discrimination in housing, public employment, insurance coverage, credit, access to public-sector contracts and other areas. Year after year, legislative subcommittees stacked with Republicans, mainly from exurban and rural areas of the state, killed the legislation. Almost none of it was accorded even the meager dignity of a vote by the full House of Delegates where, in recent years, some measures might actually have passed.

LGBTQ activists, discouraged not defeated, kept at it despite the endless setbacks. Their persistence paid off this year, the first in a generation in which both houses of the General Assembly, as well as the governorship, were controlled by Democrats. The nondiscrimination bill that Mr. Northam signed April 11 was made possible by the Democrats’ sweep of both the state House and Senate in last November’s legislative elections.

AD

AD

It was about time for those who fought and kept fighting, foot-weary from door-knocking and sign-posting and leafleting every year at election time — and yes, there is an election every year in Virginia. The Democrats owed the seats they picked up last fall to multiple voting blocs and constituencies — and, in no small measure, to President Trump and Republican legislators, who gave suburban voters in a fast-changing state every possible reason to vote against the GOP. But for LGBTQ Virginians and their allies, the electoral outcome was a milestone they had fixed in their sights for what seemed like an eternity.

Owing to the bill, discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation will no longer be tolerated in public or private employment, housing, restaurants, stores and other public accommodations, as well as credit transactions. Individuals who are subjected to such bias, and in some cases the attorney general, are now equipped by the law to bring lawsuits.

Nine of the state Senate’s Republicans joined the Democrats in voting for the bill when it emerged from that chamber; the others stuck to their discriminatory guns even as Virginia joined 20 other states, plus the District of Columbia, that have enacted similar measures.

AD

AD

There is a great deal more still to be done across the country, where a majority of states have still not embraced inclusivity where it concerns differences in sexual and gender orientation. Still, Virginia, not so long ago a bastion of conservatism, stands as a monument to the possibility of evolution and progress.

Read more: