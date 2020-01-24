We live in Takoma’s historic district, which has become the poster child for this issue. What’s at stake are our bungalows and other homes with slanted roofs where the panels would be highly visible from the street. We both testified at the Historic Preservation Review Board hearings on the house featured in the story. We were pleased that the owner, who already had installed many approved solar panels, was willing to accommodate the changes needed to retain the character of his home while adding new ones that would be more visible from the street.