As a public institution underwritten by taxpayers, VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, has an obligation to take seriously disturbing revelations in reporting by The Post, and in an interim report by the law firm conducting the state-ordered inquiry. There are some signs it is doing so.
In the past six months, it has replaced its long-serving superintendent — the college’s equivalent of president — with the first Black superintendent in its 182-year history, retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, a VMI alumnus. It has moved to promote diversity and inclusion; removed from campus a variety of Confederate iconography, including a previously revered statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson, who owned six enslaved people; de-emphasized the role of VMI cadets who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War Battle of New Market; added a course on the U.S. civil rights movement to the school’s core curriculum; and improved racial sensitivity training for cadets, faculty and staff.
Those steps are more than window-dressing; they represent the beginnings of a new era for a school whose hidebound traditions seemed barely cognizant of the 20th century, let alone the 21st.
Unfortunately, there is still a kicking-and-screaming aspect to VMI’s evolution, evident in the rear-guard resistance it has mounted as Barnes & Thornburg, the law firm investigating the school’s racial culture, prepares its final report. The report is expected in the coming weeks, and VMI seems intent on discrediting it sight unseen. That is unwise.
College officials publicly pledged their full cooperation in the report’s preparation. In the event, its cooperation has been less than complete, and tinged with attempts to meddle in the preparation of what was explicitly designed as an independent enterprise.
Initially, officials insisted that the school’s lawyers would attend the firm’s interviews with cadets and faculty, a move that would have impeded candor. After backing off that demand, the school has denounced the forthcoming report as a vehicle for hearsay. Meanwhile, several senior VMI administrators have either declined to discuss certain topics with the law firm’s investigators or refused to speak with them altogether, according to Barnes & Thornburg. Most recently, the college insisted that a final draft be submitted for its review and comment before publication — a demand that disregards the state’s mandate that the report be rigorously independent.
VMI has no business editing or negotiating the law firm’s findings, and it is foolish to mount a campaign against them before publication, which only deepens suspicions that the school is loath to make further reforms. A smarter approach would be to await the report quietly, weigh its conclusions judiciously and act on them swiftly.
