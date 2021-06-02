The 145-page, state-sponsored report by the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, based on months of surveys, interviews and document reviews, concluded that VMI’s “overall racist and sexist culture” must be addressed through a muscular program of reforms. It added that the college’s abiding hostility to fundamental change does not “inspire confidence that it will follow through on this plan.” VMI will undertake needed reforms, the report says, “only if it is forced to do so.”
That means Virginia’s elected officials, lawmakers and taxpayers, who chip in a fifth of VMI’s current $96 million annual budget, have their work cut out. The good news is that the state’s current senior elected officials, all Democrats, seem to understand that. In a joint statement, Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and the top leaders in the General Assembly reminded VMI that it “is an agency of state government, and we will hold it accountable.”
The bad news is that enablers of the college’s status quo, including its own governing body’s leaders and the state Senate’s top Republican, made clear they are skeptical of the report’s conclusions. All agreed VMI must be a welcoming and bias-free place. But in the same breath, the outgoing and incoming presidents of VMI’s governing Board of Visitors said the school “is not immune to the challenges all colleges face in this area” — the same we’re-no-worse-than-anyone excuse used by the Catholic Church to rationalize child-abusing clergy. And state Sen. Tommy K. Norment, the Senate GOP leader (and a VMI alumnus), minimized the investigation’s findings, saying systemic problems — “subject to interpretation by critics or the uninformed” — could be identified at any school examined on a “granular basis.”
In fact, VMI’s festering issues are long in the making. It denied admission to Black people until 1968 and to women until 1996, when its hand was forced by a Supreme Court ruling. Its student body includes nearly twice as many cadets of color as in 1992 but remains overwhelmingly White — 77 percent vs. 56 percent at the University of Virginia; hence the report’s findings that the school has been run “by white men, for white men.” Racial slurs and widespread misogyny on campus are reinforced by a culture of what the report called “silence, fear, and intimidation.”
Throughout the report’s preparation, VMI fought the investigators at every turn, despite pledging full cooperation. The burden will now be on the college, led since last fall by its first Black superintendent, retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, to show that it takes the findings seriously — and intends to act on them.
Read more: