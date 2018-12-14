Debbie McLaughlin plays with an infant and her 3-year-old grandson, both in foster care, in her back yard in Greenbush, Maine, in 2017. (Tristan Spinski/For The Washington Post)

The Dec. 12 editorial “From foster care to independence” made important points, including highlighting the need for more philanthropy and public resources to help ensure as many youths in the foster-care system as possible achieve self-reliance and stability in adulthood. Volunteers also can help.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program trains hundreds of volunteers each year before they are assigned to assist a child in foster care who has been a victim of abuse or neglect. I underwent this training last summer before being assigned to help a young man, with whom I now work and for whom I advocate. It was a very thorough immersion and set me up to be as helpful as possible.

Among the reasons that young adults in Maryland who were in the foster-care system do better than their peers in other states is our state’s robust network of CASA volunteers and the essential work they do.

Alex Counts, Hyattsville