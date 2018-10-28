Maryland schools are badly in need of funding. Teachers as well as parents have to make up for a shortage of funds for school supplies and a shortage of teachers. As a Maryland public school educator and the mother of kids attending them, I have spent hours donating supplies in one way or another for children because money for the supplies was unavailable. Schools are becoming overcrowded and underfunded, and teachers are overwrought. It is common sense for Marylanders to vote “yes” on statewide ballot Question 1, which would ensure that a portion of casino revenue is set aside for public education.

Locking in the promise to provide the money to the Education Trust Fund would prevent further political gimmicks to divert the money to other places. Real improvement is needed in our schools; the casino funding needs to be directed to them, not used for other matters.

Sue Franckel, Ellicott City