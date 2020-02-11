As I received the card during the holidays, I let the notice sit awhile, then answered the questions and returned the card. As time passed, I read a bit more about the voter roll purge, in which more Democrats were questioned and removed than Republicans. Since the “reason” for the purge is to remove inactive, relocated or deceased voters, it made me wonder why I was chosen to get one of these cards: I have lived at the same address for 17 years. I have voted in every election, including special elections. I am obviously not deceased. There was a time limit to return the card. With the high volume of junk mail and frequency of computer use for bill-paying, how many of these cards were received and discarded? I think it is high time the voters of this great country became aware of what is happening right under their noses and use their voices to make a change. Special interest and dirty dealings have no place in leadership on any level.