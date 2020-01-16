It may be true that 60 percent of Democrats prefer a candidate who can beat President Trump and 36 percent prefer a candidate whose views align with their own. But there is no basis to conclude that if former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg lose both Iowa and New Hampshire, they cannot be nominated. In 2016, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton narrowly beat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Iowa, and Mr. Sanders overwhelmingly defeated her in New Hampshire. This year, there is every reason to believe the four top candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), will very narrowly divide the results in Iowa and Mr. Sanders will win in New Hampshire. Going into delegate-rich Super Tuesday, the most likely scenario is that it will remain a race that any one of these four candidates could win.