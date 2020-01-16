Indeed, in passing on Iowa and New Hampshire, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg shows he believes those states are not crucial to the nomination.
To believe that voters in 2020 are yearning for a candidate whose main “attribute” is that he is a billionaire is to willfully ignore what most voters are saying loud and clear: They are sick of big money in politics.
Despite Mr. Bloomberg’s efforts to put the issue behind him, African Americans and other minorities still have legitimate concerns about Mr. Bloomberg’s arbitrary and discriminatory police stop-and-frisk policies. And the African American vote is critical.
Sheldon H. Laskin, Baltimore