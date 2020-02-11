It’s understandable that Dana Milbank questioned the character of America, as he did in his Feb. 9 Sunday Opinion column, “ America has lost its decency .” Certainly, the president and the Senate have. Whether we all have remains to be seen.

As the president’s lawyers and defenders were wont to remind us during his impeachment trial, this is an election year. The upcoming election offers voters the opportunity to restore decency to the Senate and the White House. Like civility, decency rests on respect, respect on integrity, integrity on honesty, honesty on truth, and truth rests on fact. Replace fact with fantasy, and the rest topple like dominoes. If the electorate relies on facts and dismisses the lies and misinformation that permeate our public discourse, decency will be restored.