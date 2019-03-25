Robert Kagan’s March 17 Opinions Essay, “The strongmen strike back,” and Dana Milbank’s March 17 Sunday Opinion, “Run it like a corporation, they said,” provided different but alarming depictions of the same dangerous intersection. The former described threats to liberal democracy from foreign authoritarianism and American complacency. The latter observed this administration’s preference for private profits over public safety, which contributes to the perception that our government is rigged for the wealthy and feeds the sense of apathy and powerlessness among many ordinary citizens.

Taken together, they’re a bracing wake-up call that compels us to shed our cynicism and comfortable illusions and to urgently defend and reinvigorate our institutions.

In today’s political climate, it’s humbling to consider the courageous vision and determination that resulted in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. They are the solid foundation upon which the infrastructure of liberal democracy is built.

Informed and engaged voters are the essential fuel that keeps that infrastructure vital and responsive. Without our participation, the institutions that protect us will atrophy, leaving our government susceptible to subversion for the benefit of interests other than the citizens it was designed to serve.

It’s a compelling reminder of the critical importance of each and every vote.

James A. Lindsay Jr., Arlington