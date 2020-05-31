Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters nationally, compared with a virtual tie between the two candidates two months ago, according to the latest Post-ABC News poll.

As protesters take to streets around the country, Biden is trying to present himself as the calm, empathetic alternative to Trump. The president chose to inflame the tinderbox, tweeting a threat to use the National Guard against demonstrators he denigrated as “THUGS.”

The pandemic has already changed how tens of millions of people will cast ballots in primaries and the general election this year, with nearly 30 states changing rules or practices. The decision by Nevada’s most populous county to mail ballots to all registered voters has intensified a partisan debate about mail-in voting. Here’s what we know about arguments against voting by mail. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

