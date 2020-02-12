Delivering his remarks just moments after the preceding speaker, Arthur C. Brooks, discussed the importance of Jesus’ teaching of loving your enemies, Mr. Trump flatly rejected that principle , saying, “Arthur, I don’t know if I agree with you.” Instead, he proceeded to lash out at his opponents in the typically un-Christian manner many have grown accustomed to seeing from him.

Degrading political opponents in such an undignified and inappropriate way, when voters are looking for a more substantive discourse around how politicians are guided by their beliefs, does nothing but add gasoline to the fire that is our national politics right now. Voters of faith notice. It’s the latest episode in which Mr. Trump makes it abundantly clear that he is not one of them.