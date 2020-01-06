Toward the end of the Jan. 3 front-page article “Across the country, a struggle to secure classroom supplies” were two sentences that should have been written in bold, capital letters: “Teachers can write off up to $250 a year for supplies they buy, according to an Internal Revenue Service spokesman. Republican leaders in Congress had sought to eliminate the educator expense deduction in 2017 but did not succeed.” 

Yes, the same Republican leaders who pushed through a budget-busting, deficit-snowballing tax cut for the wealthiest in our country thought they needed to take away a tax break for teachers who pay for classroom supplies out of their own pockets. And as the article reported, teachers are already paid 21.4 percent a week less than “comparably educated professionals,” and the teaching profession is overwhelmingly (nearly 80 percent) female.

So again, Republican leaders wanted to eliminate a $250 deduction for underpaid, predominantly female professionals who use their own money to buy classroom supplies. 

I hope every voter uses scissors and tape (purchased with her or his own money) to cut out that paragraph and stick it on the calendar at Nov. 3 as a reminder to vote.

Laurie Genevro Cole, Vienna