Yes, the same Republican leaders who pushed through a budget-busting, deficit-snowballing tax cut for the wealthiest in our country thought they needed to take away a tax break for teachers who pay for classroom supplies out of their own pockets. And as the article reported, teachers are already paid 21.4 percent a week less than “comparably educated professionals,” and the teaching profession is overwhelmingly (nearly 80 percent) female.
So again, Republican leaders wanted to eliminate a $250 deduction for underpaid, predominantly female professionals who use their own money to buy classroom supplies.
I hope every voter uses scissors and tape (purchased with her or his own money) to cut out that paragraph and stick it on the calendar at Nov. 3 as a reminder to vote.
Laurie Genevro Cole, Vienna