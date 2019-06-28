People with National Nurses United march in support of Medicare-for-all outside of the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, where a Democratic presidential debate is taking place Wednesday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The June 24 front-page article “Candidates out of sync with voters on health care” was right that voters want to pay less for health care, but it missed that Medicare-for-all is about much more than covering everyone. It is the only viable option to control costs.

Medicare-for-all will cost less and cover everyone. How is that possible? Shedding the exorbitant administrative burden of our for-profit health insurance industry, exercising public control of drug pricing and setting uniform rates would cut 19.2 percent of our current $3.24 trillion health-care budget, according to an analysis by the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Making coverage universal and expanding the services that Medicare offers would increase demand by about 12 percent, yet overall spending would be reduced by 9.6 percent.

And, no, it does not mean higher taxes for everyone. Instead, we keep existing public sources of revenue and add a modest business payroll tax of 8 percent — far less than most businesses pay now. New revenue sources come from taking back wealth that accrued to the 1 percent over the past few decades. Medicare-for-all would control the price of insulin and eliminate premiums, co-pays and deductibles. That savings is precisely what voters want.

Katherine Isaac, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.